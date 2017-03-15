Anti-Russian Sanctions Don't Stop Cooperation Between Moscow, Berlin

According to the German official, it is important to ensure interaction between the cities regardless of the difficulties in German-Russian relations.

"It is extremely important for me to maintain contacts. As for Moscow and Berlin, both cities are growing, changing metropolis. Moscow is developing even more dynamically than Berlin. We have a lot of common tasks: to create infrastructure; build new housing facilities; expand transport infrastructure; establish new cultural events and educational programs. It is of great importance to me to exchange experience in these fields," the official told Sputnik Germany.

© AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber Berlin-Moscow Relations Vitally Important for Germany - Foreign Minister

According to Müller, Moscow and Berlin should remain partners despite international tensions.

"We know about conflicts. It is impossible to deny the existence of these problems. But I believe that such difficulties should not be an obstacle to the cooperation of the cities," the mayor said.

In particular, Müller stressed the importance of cultural exchange, which, according to him, could strengthen friendly relations between the countries.

"Our cinematographers used to come to Moscow and I call for Moscow artists to start coming back to Berlin again. The Bolshoi Theater ballet is always very welcome, but we are also happy to invite representatives of the young, creative Moscow scene. I believe these are the contact points that will strengthen and expand our partnership," Müller concluded.

Germany and Russia have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in many spheres, including trade and energy, for years. The bilateral ties have deteriorated following the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014 and the introduction of anti-Moscow sanctions by the European Union.

The countries, nevertheless, maintain contacts, both in diplomatic and economic areas. Last week, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that their partnership with Russia is very important for Germany, and Berlin hopes to maintain friendly relations between the countries.