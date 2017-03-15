Register
20:59 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., listen

    Experts Ask if Trump Can Do for India's NSG Entry

    © AP Photo/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 45 0 0

    President Donald Trump may have to aggressively push and personally invest with New Delhi when push comes to shove within the NSG as well as with China, which has so far been intractable.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — India should wait and watch Washington's next moves, particularly in relation to Beijing, before being euphoric at the Donald Trump administration's decision to support its bid for membership to the elite Nuclear Supplier's Group (NSG), say experts.

    A partial view of the Kalantari port in city of Chabahar
    © AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE
    Ports For Pawns: How India-China Rivalry is Panning Out in the Persian Gulf

    The Press Trust of India on Wednesday reported quoting a US State Department official that the Trump administration would continue working with India and NSG member countries to push for New Delhi's candidature.

    "The United States supports India's full membership in the four multilateral export control regimes, and we believe that India is ready for NSG membership," PTI quoted a State Department spokesperson.

    The two countries have been working on bringing India into the nuclear mainstream since President George W Bush's administration. Trump's predecessor, President Obama, couldn't get the job done due to opposition from China.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is going to be in China this week, but it is not clear whether the issue of New Delhi's NSG membership will come up during his meetings with Chinese leaders. Trump is also going to host Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida in April.

    Welcoming the Trump administration's clear support to New Delhi's NSG membership, experts in India advised caution. They said it is too early to say whether President Trump can personally invest in it, like George W Bush did on the country's nuclear status.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo
    India's Richest Man Thinks Donald Trump 'Blessing in Disguise for India'

    "It's a welcome move. In the past, the Obama administration has supported India's membership of the NSG but nothing could come out of it in all the meetings that took place last year, principally due to the opposition from China. We will need to see how actively the Trump administration pursues this issue, particularly with China. It is China which has rather taken an intractable stand and we need to see how far the Trump administration can push it so that China's resistance and opposition came down. While these are early days for Trump, the fact that he has come out openly is a welcome move. I also would like to stress that President Trump and his stress on good ties with Russia could overall benefit India. China still treats India as a nuclear non-NPT signatory, despite the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) recognition in 2008 that India's record on nuclear front is impeccable and calls for a relaxed regime. They are still sticking to the pre-2008 era and not recognizing the developments that have taken place after that particularly with Russia on nuclear trade and energy front," former diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar, who is also the president of Institute of Global Studies, told Sputnik.

    "It is not surprising at all, given during his campaign trail also Mr. Trump adopted a positive stance towards India," Harsh V. Pant, Distinguished Fellow and Head of ORF's Strategic Studies Programme, told Sputnik.

    But what remains to be seen is whether the Trump administration can apply pressure on China like President George W. Bush.

    "And China today is more assertive and economically a lot stronger to buckle under US pressure. So it would be interesting to see diplomatic maneuverings on the ground," Pant said.

    Tags:
    Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), Rex Tillerson, George W. Bush, Donald Trump, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok