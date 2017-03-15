Register
20:59 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Worker and Collective Farm Woman monument and waxing moon in Moscow

    Why CNN's Film on Putin Resembles Soviet-Era Propaganda Piece

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    350361

    The CNN documentary about Russian President Vladimir Putin could easily remind one of old Soviet-style propaganda, Doug Wead, a US political analyst and renowned author, told Radio Sputnik. Wead called the film an insult to the American people and shed light on why the CNN rushed to air the documentary at this particular moment.

    The recent CNN documentary on Russia and its President Vladimir Putin resembles nothing so much as an old Soviet-style propaganda piece, said Doug Wead, an American political analyst and New York Times bestselling author.

    "It reminded me, forgive me for saying this, of old Soviet-style propaganda," Wead said in his latest interview with Radio Sputnik.

    Commenting on the public's reaction to the feature film, Wead noted that he had never seen so many "dislikes" in ratio to "likes."

    "And I don't think it's over the subject as much as the way the documentary was done," he remarked.

    The film, entitled "The Most Powerful Man in the World" was made by CNN's Fareed Zakaria and broadcast on March 13. It depicts different periods of Vladimir Putin's life and claims that the Russian leader could have been behind the alleged intervention in the US presidential election.

    Moreover, the documentary's authors have gone even so far as to present the US President Donald Trump as a Russian "puppet."

    Speaking to journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that it appears that the documentary was made "with a critical bias in line with the further demonization of [Russia] and, possibly, [Vladimir Putin]."

    The question then arises who benefits from spreading the distorted narrative about the Russian leader and President Trump.

    "In the story of Russia and Hillary Clinton you have the Russians actually donating money, giving money to the Clinton Foundation. You have Hillary Clinton actually and substantially responding with the uranium issue and uranium deal; you have her actually responding with the Silicon Valley, the work to help the new Russian Silicon Valley. You have absolute substance. None of that is mentioned in this documentary," Wead highlighted.

    President Vladimir Putin during his twelfth annual news conference at Moscow's World Trade Center in Krasnaya Presnya
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    CNN Documentary: Another Vain Attempt to Sow Discord Between Putin, Trump
    At the same time, the claim that it was the Russians who put Trump in the White House doesn't hold water in many respects, he remarked, referring to the fact that the first thing the US President had done was to increase America's military budget.

    "It just kind of boggles the mind," the political analyst said with a laugh.

    Wead echoed Peskov's stance that the film was aimed at demonizing Russia and its leader without providing any solid evidence.

    "I was struck by how spoon fed this documentary was, like we are eight-nine years old," the American author underscored.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Kremlin Not Surprised by CNN's Slant in Putin Documentary - Spokesman
    "They don't, for example, even mention the differences in modern Russia with the United States: that the tax rate is 15 percent and in the US it's 40 percent; that religious freedom is clearly practiced in Russia while it is not in the United States," he said, nailing the CNN documentary for a "lack of any balance and common sense, that makes it fairly ridiculous."

    But why did CNN decide to broadcast the film now?

    According to the political analyst, some corporate and political interests could have been at the root of this effort to sow discord between the US and Russia. Many in the corporate establishment are very concerned about Trump's take on the trade imbalance with China and plan to deal directly with China and Russia.

    "This is kindergarten geopolitics in the US: you cannot deal with Russia and deal with China at the same time. You have to do one at a time," Wead said.

    They believe that if they push ahead with this conflict with Russia they will protect their deals with China — "the greater the conflict with Russia, the safer these economic relations and special deals with China," he explained.

    However, what makes the matters even worse is that US mainstream media continue to treat the American public as "stupid."

    "I think it was an insult [to the American people], this particular documentary," Wead stressed.

    "The thing that bothers me is that this particular documentary shows what they want us to believe. They did a poor job but you can expect that future documentaries… will be more sophisticated… it'll be more effective. And finally there's the point that we are affected by this type of propaganda just as we know people during the Soviet era, brilliant people were affected by the propaganda of that time," the US political analyst concluded.  

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Fake News Outlets Like CNN, New York Times ‘Danger to Our Country’ - Trump
    #FakeNews: Real Reasons Behind Venezuela's CNN Ban
    Fake News, Real Censorship: Trump Supports Sanders After He Gets Cut Off by CNN
    How Trump's Political Agenda is 'Being Polished' Before First Meeting With Putin
    Tags:
    anti-Russian bias, anti-Russian propaganda, propaganda, The Clinton Foundation, Hillary Clinton, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok