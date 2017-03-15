Ukraine's National Bank Proposes Sanctions Against Russian Banks

KIEV (Sputnik) — According to Smolii, the sanctions will target Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russia's Sberbank and VTB, as well as BM Bank, Prominvestbank and VS Bank.
"Under these sanctions the subsidiaries will be prohibited to carry out any financial operations in the interest of their mother-banks, including inter-bank loans, deposits, subordinate debts, purchase of shares, etc," Smolii said adding that these measures will protect the interests of Ukrainian customers.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Of course. Propaganda, and HATE promoted by U.S, E.U NATO against Russia and the NAZIS, is creating all that. Russia was ULTRA STUPID asking KIEV to safeguard Russian banks.
cast235
The WAFFEN SS must had DIE laughing.
They acting WORST than Gorbachev and Yeltsin.