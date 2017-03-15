Anti-Russia Sanctions Brushed Space, Stopped Short at Arctic Cooperation

"That’s the laws of the Arctic," he added.
"There are one-and-a-half spheres where sanctions fell short of curbing international cooperation – partly on space and completely on the Arctic," Rogozin said on a show aired by Rossiya 24 channel.
In 2014, Washington and Brussels imposed a series of sanctions on Russia claiming that Moscow was involved in the internal crisis in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability. Since then, they have been repeatedly prolonged.
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Still whining about sanctions? Get used to them, they will only be increased. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Of course they weren't going to sanction space activities, it's a wonder that they sanction that at all. The entire US space program depends on Russian rocket engines. The astronauts have to hitch a ride with the Russians and even US military satellites depend on Russian engines to get it done. All in all I would say the Russians have been very patient with the US,
Mishka Kyiv
Darrell R