Anti-Russia Sanctions Brushed Space, Stopped Short at Arctic Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The minister said Arctic cooperation had been exempted because polar specialists had to help one another during expeditions "in spite of which country’s passport they hold."

"That’s the laws of the Arctic," he added.

"There are one-and-a-half spheres where sanctions fell short of curbing international cooperation – partly on space and completely on the Arctic," Rogozin said on a show aired by Rossiya 24 channel.

In 2014, Washington and Brussels imposed a series of sanctions on Russia claiming that Moscow was involved in the internal crisis in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability. Since then, they have been repeatedly prolonged.