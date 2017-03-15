Serbia Hopes to Strengthen Economic Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Minister

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Dacic added that he expected growth of exports in the spheres of automobile industry and tourism.

"Economic and trade relations of our two states are developing and enriching with new senses despite objective difficulties and international challenges… We are interested to continue all positive trends and hope to extend cooperation with Russia in the sphere of energy, to increase the trade turnover and to widen the commodity composition," Dacic said at the opening ceremony of the Expo – Russia Serbia in the Serbian capital.

On March 15-17, Belgrade is hosting the fourth Expo – Russia Serbia exhibition. According to the organizers of the forum, some 200 companies are participating in the event, including the RZD International company and Russia's Rostec state corporation.