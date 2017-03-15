Ukrainian Blockade of Donbass Defies Common Sense - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council announced earlier on Wednesday a decision to completely halt transport connection with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics until the enterprises in these regions return under the Ukrainian jurisdiction.

"This decision common sense and human conscience," Lavrov said in a comment on the move by Kiev authorities.

In late December 2016, the so-called Ukrainian volunteer fighters group declared a trade and economic blockade of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The Donbass regions used to supply anthracite coal for producing heat and energy in Ukraine.

Ukraine launched a military operation in Donbass in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that they viewed as illegitimate. Despite the Minsk peace accords signed in February last year, the sides continue to blame each other for ceasefire violations.