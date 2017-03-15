European Commission Chief Calls Erdogan’s Nazi Remarks 'Unacceptable'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued comparing European governments with Nazis after his two ministers were banned from holding a rally in the Dutch city of Rotterdam ahead of Turkey's crucial referendum.

"I was scandalised by what was said coming from Turkey on the Netherlands, on Germany and on others. I will never accept this comparison between the Nazis and the governments currently in power," he said in Strasbourg.

Juncker said Erdogan’s description of the Dutch as "Nazi remnants" was an insult to a nation that suffered greatly from the Nazi occupation. He said this was "totally unacceptable" and would alienate Turkey from the European Union it is trying to join.

The Netherlands, Germany, and Austria banned public appearances by Turkish ministers, citing public safety, after Brussels criticized Ankara for pushing for a boost to Erdogan’s executive powers, which will be voted on at a referendum in mid-April.