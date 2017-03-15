Germany Reserves Right to Impose Entry Ban on Turkish Politicians

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The chancellery's chief reportedly noted that Germany strongly opposed Turkey's "grotesque" accusations, as well as its comparisons of Berlin to Nazis.

"The fact that the German government has not used its international legal options does not give 'green light' [to opponents] in the future. The entry ban would be the last step, we reserve this right," Altmaier said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The relations between Berlin and Ankara became strained after German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel was arrested in Istanbul in February over alleged links to a terrorist organization and terrorist propaganda.

The situation between the two nations deteriorated further as authorities of several German cities, including Hamburg and Gaggenau, canceled Ankara's pre-referendum rallies. A number of high-ranking Turkish officials were to head the rallies among Turkish communities abroad in theirs efforts to secure support for national constitutional reform which would extend presidential powers.

In response to the rally bans, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared German authorities, and later Dutch authorities who had also banned visits of several Turkish officials, to Nazis.