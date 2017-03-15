Poland’s Status in Global Arena Rises Amid Row Over Tusk's Re-election

WARSAW (Sputnik) – He added that the European Council president did the right thing even though it was not supported at the EU summit on Thursday.

At the Thursday summit in Brussels, devoted to the re-election of the European Council’s president, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo was the only person who voted against Tusk’s candidacy in light of the row that emerged between Brussels and Warsaw, after the Polish ruling party decided to ditch support for Tusk.

"There is no doubt that despite the defeat at the summit, we did the right thing … Our status and the personal status of prime minister has risen, " Kaczynski told the Rzeczpospolita newspaper.

Kaczynski stressed that the row could result in temporary negative consequences for the Polish market, however, it would benefit both Poland and the European Union.

Tusk favors the plan on dividing the European Union in "two speeds" which may end up with the bloc splitting, Kazcinsky added.

Warsaw proposed on March 4 Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, a member of the European Parliament, as the only candidate for the post of the European Council’s head nominated by Poland. Polish government spokesman Rafal Bochenek said amid the re-election row that one could "hardly imagine" that Warsaw would support Tusk, who "attacked Polish government and harmed Polish state" in his rhetoric.

The concept of multi-speed Europe implies endorsing the possibility of EU member states’ integration at different levels and is likely to be discussed at the EU summit marking the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, which is set to be held in Italy’s capital on March 25.