16:26 GMT +315 March 2017
    A woman waves a Polish flag in front of the Jasna Gora monastery during the annual Polish motorcyclists pilgrimage to the country's greatest place of pilgrimage hosting the Black Madonna of Czestochowa in Czestochowa, Poland, on April 19, 2015

    Poland’s Status in Global Arena Rises Amid Row Over Tusk's Re-election

    © AFP 2017/ BARTOSZ SIEDLIK
    Politics
    111021

    Poland’s status on the international arena has improved and the Polish move to oppose the state's former Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s re-election, Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Wednesday.

    WARSAW (Sputnik) – He added that the European Council president did the right thing even though it was not supported at the EU summit on Thursday.

    People wave EU and Polish flags as they march during anti-government demonstration organized by main opposition parties in Warsaw, Poland May 7, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    From Euroscepticism to Polexit: How Likely is Poland to Hold a Referendum on Leaving the EU?

    At the Thursday summit in Brussels, devoted to the re-election of the European Council’s president, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo was the only person who voted against Tusk’s candidacy in light of the row that emerged between Brussels and Warsaw, after the Polish ruling party decided to ditch support for Tusk.

    European Council President Donald Tusk speaks to the press as he arrives in Valletta on February 2, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Andreas SOLARO
    No Link Between Tusk's Re-election, Summoning by Polish Prosecutors - Poland's Ruling Party
    "There is no doubt that despite the defeat at the summit, we did the right thing … Our status and the personal status of prime minister has risen, " Kaczynski told the Rzeczpospolita newspaper.

    Kaczynski stressed that the row could result in temporary negative consequences for the Polish market, however, it would benefit both Poland and the European Union.

    Tusk favors the plan on dividing the European Union in "two speeds" which may end up with the bloc splitting, Kazcinsky added.

    Warsaw proposed on March 4 Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, a member of the European Parliament, as the only candidate for the post of the European Council’s head nominated by Poland. Polish government spokesman Rafal Bochenek said amid the re-election row that one could "hardly imagine" that Warsaw would support Tusk, who "attacked Polish government and harmed Polish state" in his rhetoric.

    The concept of multi-speed Europe implies endorsing the possibility of EU member states’ integration at different levels and is likely to be discussed at the EU summit marking the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, which is set to be held in Italy’s capital on March 25.

      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Aren't you glad that it is the EU that has to comprehend, plan on and agonize over Tusk and Poland and not the rest of the civilized world? What idiots!
