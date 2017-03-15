Register
15 March 2017
    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria

    Iran's Ties With Russia Will Help Resolve Syrian Crisis - Lawmaker

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation are an important step toward a peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis, a senior Iranian lawmaker said Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that since the beginning of the conflict in Syria Tehran had considered it to be fueled by the United States, their Western European allies, and several Middle Eastern countries, which had sought to change the power in the country.

    "Three meetings in Astana have already taken place, and we believe that they are fruitful and valuable steps on the road to the peaceful settlement of the Syrian conflict," Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the chairman of the Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, said during a video link-up between Russian and Iranian lawmakers organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

    A picture taken on January 22, 2017 shows the Baiterek monument in downtown Astana
    © AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Astana's Role on Syria Settlement Grows - Russian Senator
    "We made a decision to create a military committee of Russia, Iran and Iraq in Baghdad and Damascus. The operation of this committee is possible because Russia and Iran are carrying out policies aimed at finding the political solution to the Syrian conflict," the Iranian parliamentarian stressed.

    Boroujerdi expressed Tehran’s gratitude to Russia for its contribution to the creation of the Russia-Turkey-Iran trilateral format.

    According to the lawmaker, Iran is concerned by the intensification of terrorists’ activities in the Middle East.

    "Our ties with Russia, out friendly and strong relations will help to resolve this issue, connected to the danger of terrorism in the region," the Iranian parliamentarian pointed out.

    Participants in a meeting of the Joint Operational Group of Russia, Turkey and Iran to control the ceasefire in Syria, held in Astana
    © Sputnik/ Ilyas Omarov
    Iran's Astana Talks Delegation Head Says Hopeful Ahead of Meeting With Russia
    He expressed hope that the relations between Russia and Iran on the international arena would continue, which would contribute to solving complex global issues.

    The coordination center in Baghdad was established by the militaries from Russia, Iran, Iraq and Syria aimed at collecting, summarizing and analyzing data on the hostilities in the Middle East for fighting terrorists. Another operation center for sharing the data was created in Damascus.

    The third round of the talks on Syrian reconciliation in the Kazakh capital of Astana is currently underway. During the previous talks carried out in February, the involved parties agreed to create the Syrian ceasefire monitoring group consisting of Iran, Russia and Turkey.

