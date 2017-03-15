Register
14:55 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Demonstrators with banners of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gather outsidethe Turkish consulate to welcome the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was barred from landing by the Dutch government, in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017.

    EU-Wide Ban on Turkish Rallies 'Will Contradict the Basis of International Law'

    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    Politics
    Get short URL
    123922

    Ankara has been embroiled in a war of words with several European countries, notably Germany and the Netherlands, after senor Turkish ministers were prevented from taking part in political rallies across the continent. Should Brussels introduce an EU-wide ban on these events, it would violate international law, Dr. Begum Bulak told Radio Sputnik.

    "I don't really believe that there is a great chance for an EU ban on Turkish rallies because this will [go against] all the established values and rights guaranteed under the European Convention on Human Rights and also weaken the EU under the Charter of Fundamental Rights, such as freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly," she explained. "This will lead to further diplomatic tensions and again it will contradict the basis of international law."

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his supporters have staged rallies at home and abroad in a bid to convince voters to back proposed amendments to the constitution designed to grant sweeping powers to the presidency. Several European countries cancelled some of these events or prevented Turkish officials from delivering campaign speeches, much to Ankara's discontent.

    Over the weekend Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya were not allowed to address Turkish voters in the Netherlands, prompting Erdogan to accuse the Dutch of being "cowards, remnants of Nazis" and "fascists."  

    On Monday, Ankara said it will challenge the Netherlands in the European Court of Human Rights over its refusal to allow Turkish officials to enter the country and take part in the rallies. "Actually there are great chances that such a lawsuit could be brought before the European Court of Human Rights," Dr. Bulak said.

    A demonstrator holds a Turkish flag outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam where a crowd gathered to await the arrival of the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was barred from landing by the Dutch government, in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez
    Turkey's Row With Germany, Netherlands: 'It'll Be Difficult to Climb Down From This'
    Dr. Bulak, Assistant Professor of Law at Istanbul-based Yeditepe University and a board member of the European Law Faculties Association, described Turkey and the Netherlands as "friendly and allied" countries that established diplomatic ties more than 400 years ago. She added that the recent diplomatic row marked the first time that the cordial bilateral relationship has been hit.

    The expert further said that the European Union should serve as a mediator to help Turkey and the Netherlands resolve the issue.

    The EU should send "a strong message to the member states that they violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, as well as other fundamental human rights and the obligations arising from the European Convention on Human Rights," she added.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    EU Shows Solidarity With Netherlands in Dispute With Turkey - Tusk
    Norway, Sweden Beg to Differ, Welcome Erdogan's Emissaries
    Turkish FM Cavusoglu: EU Falling Apart, Future of Europe Not Pleasant at All
    This is How Erdogan Can Emerge Victorious From Dutch-Turkish Diplomatic Spat
    Tags:
    lawsuit, rallies, international law, European Convention on Human Rights, European Union, Begum Bulak, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Europe, Netherlands, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      SPF
      This is what happens when you give up a country's sovereignty in favor of the shared power of unions. Every nation should be able to decide on their own terms who comes to their country and not be dictated to or threatened by special interest minority groups.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok