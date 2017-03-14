Register
14 March 2017
    American adults are more likely to believe information about climate change if it comes from Fox News than if it comes from President Barack Obama, according to a new poll from St. Leo University.

    Fox News: ‘Journalism Matters’ Shirts Comprise ‘Anti-Trump’ Profiteering

    Politics
    In a revealing report on how people are cashing in on the popular angry sentiment directed against US President Donald Trump, Fox & Friends aired a segment that purported ‘journalism matters’ shirts are part of a subversive and lucrative effort to undermine the president.

    The "media bias is on full display," Fox & Friends tweeted. 

    The right-leaning TV show is one of Trump’s favorite morning programs. Trump admires the show so much he reversed his message from 'you’re fired' to 'you’re hired' in bringing on former Fox & Friends co-host Heather Nauert as a spokeswoman for the State Department, The Hill reported.

    The Fox & Friends segment seems to allege that news companies selling t-shirts with their slogans featured on the front qualify is shady profiteering, despite advocating an ideology that praises the pursuit of profit. Fox, perhaps understandably, displayed Washington Posts’ "Democracy Dies in Darkness" slogan featured on shirts before taking aim at the Chicago Tribune’s motto, "Speaking Truth to Power Since 1847" and general civil rights advocacy shirts that said “Journalism Matters.”

    Enshrined in the US Constitution, the first amendment right to freedom of speech underpins the journalism and media industry. To allege that the phrase ‘journalism matters’ constitutes partisan rhetoric gives weight to the accusation that conservative politicians and pundits, led by Trump, have launched a full-scale attack on the news business and the first amendment rights that it embodies. 

    But make no mistake, promulgating assertions such as speaking truth to power and journalism matters are far from ‘the resistance.’ The fact that a news show asserts that the phrase ‘journalism matters’ is mere partisan rhetoric "speaks volumes about their relationship to the president — and real life," Mediaite noted.

      avatar
      michael
      maybe other slogans could be created;
      'journalism' is a tool
      there is no truth in 'journalism'
      cnn 'journalists' act like frenzied chimpanzees and so on.
      Journalism in the western (ab)usage is now dead in the eyes of many. As you shall sew, so shall you reap...:)
