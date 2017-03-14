Register
22:14 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Parliament of the Netherlands. (File)

    Far-Right to Battle Conservatives in Dutch Parliamentary Elections on Wednesday

    © Sputnik/ Yuryi Abramochkin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 6110

    The candidates in the Dutch parliamentary elections scheduled for Wednesday will compete for 150 seats in the House of Representatives of the Dutch parliament, with ruling People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) and right-wing Party for Freedom (PVV) as two main contestants.

    Demonstrators wave a Moroccan flag during at Dam Square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Saturday, Feb, 11, 2006.
    © AP Photo/ Evert Elzinga
    Dutch Moroccan Crime Rates Used in Netherlands Election Game
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The vote in the Netherlands will come before spring presidential elections in France and fall parliamentary elections in Germany, with any and all of them capable of considerably changing the political landscape in Europe.

    Coalition unavoidable

    While the population of the Netherlands is roughly 17 million people, it has 28 parties hoping to win seats in the parliament’s lower chamber. A proportional representation system allows even the smallest parties to play a certain role in the parliament.

    The latest polls show VVD and PVV going neck and neck, with VVD enjoying a small advantage.

    Prime Minister Mark Rutte's liberal-conservative VVD is now looking to gain 18 percent of votes in Wednesday's election and gain 27 of 150 parliamentary seats, while PVV has the support of 16 percent of the electorate, translating into 24 seats, the Maurice de Hond polling agency said Monday.

    None of the parties is likely to get the 76 seats required for majority so whoever comes first will still have to form a coalition. Rutte has better chances of partnering up with other parties, while PVV’s leader Geert Wilders, may have a problem with that.

    VVD has ruled out collaborating with Wilders and a number of mainstream players are likely to follow suit.

    The current government is a coalition of VVD and center-left Labour Party. This is the second VVD cabinet, formed in 2012, after PVV, which backed Rutte's first minority government in the House of Representatives, withdrew its support over austerity measures.

    Turkey argument fuels campaign

    People shout slogans during a protest in front of the Dutch Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, March 12, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    Turkish Opposition Explains What's Really Behind Dutch-Turkish Row
    The candidates have touched upon healthcare and economy, the cornerstones of any campaign, but they have also had to address migration and terrorism threat.

    Wilders, often called "Dutch Donald Trump" by the media because of his harsh immigration stance similar to that of the US president, has proposed radical measures to counter threat from Islamist terror groups, such as banning Koran, barring entry to immigrants from Muslim countries and closing mosques.

    Rutte has been a little mellower and more indiscriminate in his approach to the migration problem. In January, the prime minister suggested that the people who do not want to adopt Dutch values should leave.

    In the last days before the election, a diplomatic argument with Ankara surfaced as a new talking point for candidates.

    On Saturday, Dutch authorities refused to let Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's plane land in the country due to alleged security concerns. The authorities also prevented Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam and had police escort her to Germany. Both ministers had planned to hold a Turkish expat rally at the consulate building in the run up to Turkey's April constitutional referendum. The move sparked a diplomatic standoff, with Turkey promising sanctions and retaliatory measures while barring the Dutch ambassador from returning to Turkey.

    On Monday, Ankara announced its decision to halt all high-level political discussions with the Netherlands.

    Turkish politicians have been attempting to hold meetings with expats in Europe in the run-up to referendum on changes to the Turkish constitution. Several such rallies have been canceled in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland.

    According to Director of the EU Political Integration Center at the Institute for European Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Wilders stands to win more than Rutte in the situation with a diplomatic row.

    "The scandal with Turkey has broken out at a very unfortunate time because the anti-government mood of the Turkish diaspora plays into Wilders’ plans. That means, it is inopportune for the ruling party," Lyudmila Babynina told Sputnik.

    According to Financial Times newspaper, on Monday, Rutte denied adjusting his political stance to shift closer to far-right Wilders. However, the prime minister’s handling of the situation appears to have given his approval rating some boost.

    On Sunday, Rutte demanded an apology from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the latter’s scathing criticism of the Netherlands in his public speech on Saturday.

    Nexit?

    Dutch far-right Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders
    © AFP 2017/ Martijn Beekman
    Dutch Right-Wing Politicians Rutte, Wilders Up in Polls Amid Country's Row With Turkey
    The membership of the European Union is another topic on which the two chief contenders differ. Wilders suggested that he would like to see the Netherlands leave the bloc, an event which has already received its own media moniker ‘Nexit,’ whereas Rutte backs staying part of the union.

    Babynina stressed that there are staunch eurosceptics in the Netherlands, but it does not mean that it is ready to leave.

    "There is dissatisfaction with certain aspects and events in the framework of the European Union, but the polls show that overall the eurosceptics do not make up the majority among the Dutch," the expert said.

    According to Babynina, Nexit was not very likely, "even impossible, because for that scenario to become reality, the government would have to be formed by one party, the party of Geert Wilders, but there will definitely not be a government like this."

    Related:

    Ankara Bans Dutch Ambassador, Halts Diplomatic Flights, High-Level Meetings
    This is How Erdogan Can Emerge Victorious From Dutch-Turkish Diplomatic Spat
    Dutch Entry Denial for Turkish Officials Violates EU Values - Turkish Minister
    Tags:
    parliamentary elections, Dutch Freedom Party (PVV), Dutch People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok