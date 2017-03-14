Kremlin Undecided on Russian Envoy to UN Candidacy

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf Envoy to NATO Grushko Main Candidate for Russian Ambassador to UN

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Several sources, including two in the Russian parliament, told Sputnik earlier in the day that Russian envoy to NATO Alexander Grushko was the principal candidate for the post of Russian ambassador to the UN.

"The decision has not been made yet," Peskov said.

Former Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin passed away in February a day before turning 65. He served as Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations and the Russian representative in the UN Security Council from April 2006 until his death.

The Russian mission to the UN is currently headed by Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov until the new envoy is appointed.