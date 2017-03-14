Register
20:43 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Members of the police stand in line during a gathering of demonstrators waving Turkish flags outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, on 11 March 2017 after Netherlands refused Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu permission to land for a rally to gather support for a referendum on boosting Turkish president Erdogan's powers.

    EU Acceptance of Turkish Referendum's 'No' Vote Supporters Biased - Ankara

    © AFP 2017/ Bas Czerwinski
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 27 0 0

    European countries are intervening in Turkey's internal affairs by displaying preferential treatment to those campaigning for a No vote in Turkey's upcoming constitutional referendum, while blocking Yes advocates, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the spokesman, "had this incident happened in another context, all European politicians and EU institutions would have raised hell, made one statement after another and pressured the Dutch government to correct its mistake."

    "Those who advocate the "no" vote in the April 16 referendum are allowed to hold programs in the very same countries that banned Turkish ministers and politicians who campaign for "yes." By displaying such double standards, these European governments and politicians are clearly taking sides in a political campaign in Turkey. So, who is bringing Turkish political issues into Europe?" Kalin stated in his column for the Daily Sabah newspaper.

    People shout slogans during a protest in front of the Dutch Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, March 12, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    Turkish Opposition Explains What's Really Behind Dutch-Turkish Row
    On Saturday, Dutch authorities refused landing for Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, citing security concerns. On the same day, Turkish Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was denied entry to the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam and subsequently faced deportation. Both ministers were expected to meet with Turkish expats in the Netherlands in the run up to Turkey's April 16 constitutional referendum.

    The move provoked strong criticism by the Turkish leadership, pledges of introducing sanctions against the Netherlands, and the suspension of high-level political contacts with the country. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan labeled the Dutch authorities' behavior as "Nazism," sparking criticism from the Netherlands, Germany and France, among others.

    Turkey's proposed constitutional amendment would increase the presidential powers over the legislature and the judiciary and would allow the president to remain the head of the political party he represents, which is not allowed by the current legislation.

    Related:

    Turkish Rally in France Political Error, National Sovereignty Violation
    Fillon Accuses Hollande of Breaking Solidarity by Allowing Turkish Rally
    Netherlands Slams Turkey's 'Unacceptable Verbal Aggression' Amid Rally Ban Row
    Tags:
    referendum, Europe, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok