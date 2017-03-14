French Economy Minister Say Ties With Russia Remain Solid Despite Sanctions

PARIS (Sputnik) — He stressed that sanctions imposed on Russia were hindering cooperation, adding that agricultural sphere suffered a lot from the restrictive measures.

"We faced various difficulties, connected with economic and geopolitical challenges, but most of our economic ties remain very strong," Sapin said after meeting with Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin on the sidelines of the meeting of the Russian-French Council on Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Issues.

Nevertheless, Sapin pointed out that both French and Russian authorities and enterprises took great efforts to solve the existing problems and ensure the best possible partnership.

"I want to say that we are putting efficiency and cooperation at the forefront. It is necessary to recognize that when there are problems, there is no need to turn a blind eye to them, but it is necessary to prepare for restoring of the normal relations," Sapin said.

Oreshkin in his turn said that France was one of the few countries the turnover with which increased in 2016.

In late February, Russian and French senior lawmakers discussed the development of bilateral ties and signed a memorandum of parliamentary cooperation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Minister of Construction Mikhail Men said that a French business mission might visit Russia in 2017 for consideration of participating in joint projects in the spheres of urban environment, housing and communal services.

In 2014, the European Union, alongside the United States, imposed sanctions against Russia over Crimea's reunification with Russia and Moscow's alleged interference in Ukrainian conflict. Russia has repeatedly denied accusations, imposing countermeasures by banning imports of some European products.