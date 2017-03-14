Putin Orders to Sign Agreement to Include S Ossetia Divisions in Russian Army

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) — On March 13, the Russian government approved a draft bill to include some South Ossetian military divisions in the Russian Armed Forces.

"To approve the proposal by the government on signing of a draft agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia on the inclusion of some of its military units into the Russian Armed Forces," the decree says.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Russian Gov't Approves Draft Bill to Include S Ossetia Divisions in Russian Armed Forces

"To instruct the Russian Defense Ministry to hold talks with the South Ossetian side and after reaching an agreement sign it, allowing for adjustment that are not of fundamental nature," the document says.

Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia, as well as of Abkhazia, following a five-day war that broke out after Georgia's military operation against the breakaway republics in 2008. Since then it has been recognized by several other states, while Georgia still does not consider neither Abkhazia nor South Ossetia as independent states.