19:13 GMT +314 March 2017
    Counting ballots at a polling station in Sukhum during parliamentary election

    NATO Not Recognizing Abkhazia's March 12 Parliamentary Elections

    © Sputnik/ Thomas Tkhaytsuk
    NATO did not recognize parliamentary elections held in the breakaway republic of Abkhazia on Sunday, organization's Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai said in a statement on Tuesday.

    President of Abkhazia Raul Khajimba (File)
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Abkhazian President Says Confident of Peaceful Conduct of Sunday's Elections
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Appathurai stressed that NATO did not recognize the independence of republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia and reiterated its support for the territorial integrity of Georgia 'within its internationally recognised borders", according to the statement.

    "NATO does not recognise the election held on 12 March in the Georgian region of Abkhazia. This election does not contribute to a lasting settlement of the situation in Georgia," the statement said.

    On Sunday, the first round of parliamentary elections was held in Abkhazia with 137 candidates competing in 35 single-mandate constituencies. The elections were found valid all over the republic.

    Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared independence from Georgia in the early 1990s. In August 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against South Ossetia. Trying to protect local residents, many of whom had Russian citizenship, Russia sent troops to South Ossetia and engaged in a five-day war with Georgia. As a result, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the breakaway region and recognized independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Tbilisi does not recognize the republics' independence and considers them part of Georgia.

      md74
      WTF is nato to decide? Who TF actually cares what "nato" thinks.
      JPH
      NATO is no political organization empowered to make foreign policy on its own.
