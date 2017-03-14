Yanukovych Says World Leaders Received His Letters on Ukraine Crisis Resolution

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On February 22, Yanukovych sent out letters, which detailed his view on Maidan events and proposals aimed at settling the conflict in the country, such as a referendum on the status of Donbass, to a number of world leaders.
"I have already received confirmations that all the letters have been delivered to the recipients. I fully understand that the politicians need time to analyze the facts, which a wrote about in the letters. Especially US President Donald Trump, who was not participating in these events," Yanukovych said.
Mass protests erupted in Ukraine after Yanukovych refused to sign an association agreement with the European Union. The Yanukovych's government was toppled in February 2014, after months of protests in Kiev's landmark Maidan square.
Following the revolt, local residents in the southeastern part of Ukraine refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, and in April 2014, Kiev launched a special military operation. In February 2015, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany created a ceasefire deal in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, which was later signed by Kiev and the Donbass militias. However, ongoing ceasefire violations have been reported since then.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Wow. Sputnik is light on the facts. There is proof that billions of dollars were spent by foreign powers (NATO countries) and that Crimea and Russia's Black Sea force was threatened by violent, hired mobs from Polish and Greek Catholic heritage. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sputnik does not deal in facts, but only propaganda. Glad the criminal Yanukovych's letters arrived. I am sure everyone is thrilled to get them. Where precisely is he hiding in Moskva? Only a matter of time before he comes to trial, with Putin, for deaths of 10,000 Ukrainians
jas
Russia had no choice by to respond to the pleas of Crimeans. And Russia is still doing what is possible for the others. Russia is the only country, apparently, that gives a damn about Ukraine and its people.
Mishka Kyiv