Fillon Placed Under Formal Investigation for Embezzling Public Funds

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The inquiry was officially launched on Tuesday morning, according to Le Canard Enchaine, a French tabloid that broke one of the biggest presidential campaign scandals when it accused Fillon of giving fake assistant jobs to his wife and children that were paid with public money.

On Monday, Fillon decried media "bullying" cmpaign against him.

On March 7, a new French president campaign leak revealed that Fillon faces new accusations of fraud for allegedly hiding a large loan from a transparency authority.

Once a favorite to make it into the runoff, Fillon saw his popularity rating slump after the Penelopegate, a story made public by a French tabloid that claimed his wife had been paid public money for work she had not done. Fillon denied the allegations.