Register
17:41 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Migrants block the entrance of the Hellinikon camp in Athens in protest at poor living conditions on February 6, 2017

    In the Red: Failed Immigration Spells Doom for EU Socialists

    © AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Politics
    Get short URL
    324910

    Since the 80s, support for social democratic parties across Europe has fallen sharply. In the Netherlands, the Labor Party is bracing for a catastrophe election, which may come as a warning signal for its sister parties in other EU nations, following large-scale immigration and ham-handed integration attempts.

    Norwegian Flags
    © Flickr/ Lemsipmatt
    Nordics Rethink Nationalism in Paradigm Shift
    Only one eighth of the Dutch are prepared to cast their votes for the Labor Party (PvdA), which harvested 25 percent at the previous election and enjoyed around 35 percent of the vote at its heyday. These dismal figures for the Dutch Socialists are in no way unique, as many of the European reds are facing a steep downward spiral.

    René Cuperus, senior researcher at the socialist-democratic think tank Wiardi Beckman Foundation, believes it is difficult to imagine how the disheartened Dutch socialists will rise again.

    "Of course, they will not die out and disappear completely, but the party can become so marginalized that any ambition to bridge the gaps between different groups in society no longer makes sense," René Cuperus told the Norwegian daily Aftenposten.

    In the Netherlands, like many other EU nations, immigration issues permeate the election debate and are regarded as a litmus paper.

    Copenhagen
    © Flickr/ News Oresund
    Nordic Facelift: Scandinavian Population Changes Ethnicity
    According to Cuperus, immigration is central to explaining the socialist collapse across Europe.

    "It seems as if a cultural war was going on around Islam and immigration, and it rages in the midst of labor parties. Once you tighten the rhetoric, the highly educated elite runs away. Are you too lax, you lose working-class voters," Cuperus said.

    Cuperus explained that the social democrats received the blame for large-scale immigration opened by multinational companies, after emerging as the immigrants' foremost defenders from right-wingers. According to Cuperus, the debate was dominated by an excessive political correctness, which made many voters frustrated.

    "We have failed to do a good job on integration. Too many have ended up in the welfare system instead of the labor market, and we were too quick to label people taking up these issues as fascists or racists," Cuperus told Aftenposten.

    A refugee looks through a window in the sleeping facilities at the arrival centre for refugees near the town on Kirkenes in northern Norway close to the border with Russia on November 11, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Migrants to Put Norwegian Welfare Under Stress, Outnumber Norwegians Soon
    Indeed, this attitude is shared by many ex-socialist voters, such as bartender Jim Hoffmeister, who grew up in a working-class Amsterdam district that used to be a Labor fortress, but fell out with their former party of choice.

    "I do not like the Labor. They are only concerned with helping immigrants and refugees. They do no good for ordinary people, although many need help," Jim Hoffmeister told Aftenposten.

    Even if the Labor's fall in the Netherlands has been deeper than in other parts of Europe, it follows a broader trend. Since the 1980s, popular support for social democratic parties in Southern and Western Europe has fallen from 31.3 to 21.5 percent amid an increasingly fragmented political landscape, according to Simon Hix, a professor from the London School of Economics.

    A group of migrants off an incoming train walk down a platform as they are accompanied by the police at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark near Malmoe on November 12, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON
    Sweden Resorting to Wage Dumping to Avoid Migrants Twiddling Their Thumbs
    In Denmark, the Social Democratic party, which commanded over 40 percent of the vote in the 1970s, dipped to above 21 percent in the latest poll. The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party went from over 30 percent to slightly above 20 percent, losing support to the left-wing Podemos. The Social Democratic Party of Finland notoriously scored its worst-ever results in 2015, clocking only 16.5 percent of the vote after decades in the drivers' seat. The same downward tendency is present in Sweden, Luxemburg, Norway and Austria.

    The most illustrative examples of red breakdown, however, are Greece and Iceland. In Greece, The Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), which was one of the country's major electoral forces for decades, collapsed entirely in the early 2010s, after most voters switched allegiance to left-wing Syriza. PASOK went from being the largest party with 43.9 percent of the popular vote in the 2009 election to being the smallest party with only 4.7 percent of the popular vote in the January 2015 election. In Iceland, the Social Democrats fell to only 5.6 percent of the vote after enjoying the support of over 30 percent in the 2000s.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'Berlin is Not Baghdad': Merkel's Policy Contradicts With Democracy
    German Socialists Catch Up to Merkel’s Conservatives in Race for German Cabinet
    New Socialist Candidate Poses Serious Risk to Merkel's Reign
    Hollande's Decision Not to Seek Re-Election Means Defeat of Socialists in France
    Dutch MP Geert Wilders Launches Election Campaign by Calling Immigrants 'Scum'
    Eurosceptic Wilders Becomes Frontrunner of Dutch Election
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, immigration, Democratic Socialism, Netherlands, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      A very good and honest article that presents a much needed overview. There's too much focus on abstract ideas when analysing eurosocialism and not enough attention paid to the fact that ordinary people are sick to death of them.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok