Kremlin Aware of Challenges to Astana Talks on Syria

ASTANA (Sputnik) – Russian delegation is headed by special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev.

Iran is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansar.

Turkey is represented by Foreign Ministry Deputy Undersecretary Sedat Onal.

The issues on the agenda are measures to strengthen ceasefire, release of detainees and possible cooperation on demining of Palmyra.