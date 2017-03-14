Experts Say Modi to Make Tough Peace With Pakistan After Landslide Victory

India's actions such as surgical strike and attempts to internationally isolate Pakistan has borne some fruit. In recent months, Pakistan has taken action against terror outfits but India is not satisfied with these half-measures and wants some credible action.
Therefore, in the coming days, Modi is likely to announce some tough decisions that could put Pakistan on the back foot.
Modi wants peace with Pakistan as it will broaden his image in South Asia as well as boost his popularity at home. But Modi's peace overtures will be based on tough terms as India's precondition is that Pakistan must abide by the cease-fire agreement, stop infiltration and, moreover, take action against the terror outfits.
"Both India and Pakistan are under pressure to maintain cordial relations. Especially Pakistan, which is under intense pressure from the Trump administration," he said.
With Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party sweeping the crucial elections to the state of Uttar Pradesh, it is hoped that in the coming days India-Pakistan relations will enter a decisive mode and flip-flops would be things of the past.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Both are going to SCO soon.. Should be tomorrow. And they MUST make peace. So do China India.
cast235
Any territorial dispute MUST end. So they best grab Russia as guarantor, and begin now to iron things. Russo Sino model would be great and effective. It ended Russia , China territorial disputes, overnight.