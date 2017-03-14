Register
14 March 2017
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Experts Say Modi to Make Tough Peace With Pakistan After Landslide Victory

    © REUTERS/ Adnan Abidi
    Politics
    111021

    Brimming with confidence after the recent state election victory, Indian Prime Minister is likely to announce some tough decisions to make peace with Pakistan.

    BRICS summit
    © Sputnik/
    Potential Pakistan Entry in BRICS Via China’s BRICS Plus Leaves India Concerned
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — After devoting much time and energy on the domestic front, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deal with foreign policy issues with new zeal and zest, and his priority is expected to be Pakistan.

    India's actions such as surgical strike and attempts to internationally isolate Pakistan has borne some fruit. In recent months, Pakistan has taken action against terror outfits but India is not satisfied with these half-measures and wants some credible action.

    Therefore, in the coming days, Modi is likely to announce some tough decisions that could put Pakistan on the back foot.

    Modi wants peace with Pakistan as it will broaden his image in South Asia as well as boost his popularity at home. But Modi's peace overtures will be based on tough terms as India's precondition is that Pakistan must abide by the cease-fire agreement, stop infiltration and, moreover, take action against the terror outfits.

    Indian people pay tribute to 18 martyred Indian soldiers, who were killed in a militant attack in Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) on 18 September, at a Durga Puja Panda Shastri Nagar in Allahabad on October 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ SANJAY KANOJIA
    India’s Counter-Terror Agency Frees Two Pakistani Boys Arrested for Uri Attack
    "There are two things which India will not compromise on: terror and talks cannot go together. It's not sufficient that Pakistan stops cross-border firing and infiltration for the time-being. India would like some concrete and serious action against Hafiz Saeed and the perpetrators of Mumbai terror attack. Although Pakistan has been taking some measures for the past few months, India wants concrete actions. Further, India also wants action against terror camps. If Pakistan takes action against the terror groups and stops cross-border firing and infiltration, then India will go ahead with talks. For the past several months, India has taken a tough stance at the border," Qamar Aga, security and strategic expert, told Sputnik.

    "Both India and Pakistan are under pressure to maintain cordial relations. Especially Pakistan, which is under intense pressure from the Trump administration," he said.

    With Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party sweeping the crucial elections to the state of Uttar Pradesh, it is hoped that in the coming days India-Pakistan relations will enter a decisive mode and flip-flops would be things of the past.

    peace, Narendra Modi, Pakistan, India
      cast235
      Both are going to SCO soon.. Should be tomorrow. And they MUST make peace. So do China India.
      Any territorial dispute MUST end. So they best grab Russia as guarantor, and begin now to iron things. Russo Sino model would be great and effective. It ended Russia , China territorial disputes, overnight.
