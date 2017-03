© AFP 2017/ Eric Piermont French Anti-Corruption Activists Demand Checks of Macron’s Assets Declaration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Macron is projected to gain 60 percent of the votes in case he stands against Le Pen, who remains the favorite for the first round of election, while on Monday his chances amounted to 62 percent.

Le Pen's chances against The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon also increased, though she is still projected to lose, receiving 43 percent against 57 percent. The recent figures show a 1-percent increase since Monday.

The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, with the run-off between the top two candidates to take place on May 7.