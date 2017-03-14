Russian Delegation Comments on Syria Opposition's Decision to Skip Peace Talks

ASTANA (Sputnik) – A Russian delegation is scheduled to hold bilaterals in Kazakhstan’s capital with delegations of the Syrian government, Iran, Turkey and the United Nations. Syrian opposition factions said they would stay out of the third round of Astana talks.

"The Syrian delegation arrived, well done to them, they should be given credit for this. The fact that the arrival of the Syrian opposition delegation is still up in the air is only regrettable," he told reporters.

"The Astana process is taking place, it is progressing, I would not speak of the threat of the talks being derailed," he told reporters.

The determination of exact regions of Syria where Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) is one of the most important issues of the ongoing talks in Astana, Lavrentyev said.

"This is a very important aspect – not separation, but determination of exact regions of location of terrorist groups – Daesh and Nusra. This is very important, we are directing the attention of other delegations to this. Our Jordanian and Iranian partners are supporting us in this issue," he told reporters.

The Russian delegation is discussing constitutional issues among other topics at the Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation.

"The issues related to the new Syrian constitution are also being discussed. These are just details for now. These issues will be resolved in Geneva. There is also a number of questions related to issues of political nature which will also be considered during our consultations … We had an interesting meeting with the UN delegation," he told reproters.

The first round of Astana talks on Syria brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran were held on January 23-24 and resulted in a Moscow-Tehran-Ankara agreement on the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.

The second round of the Astana talks took place on February 15-16, with the participants agreeing to set up a ceasefire monitoring group, encompassing Iran, Russia and Turkey, that would report to the United Nations.

The third round of intra-Syrian talks in Astana will take place on March 14-15, with the consultations to be held on the first day and the plenary session to take place on Wednesday.