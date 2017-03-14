ICRC Welcomes Regular Humanitarian Contacts With Russia on Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She recalled the contacts during the evacuation operation in Aleppo, saying they were quite effective.

"What is really needed is regular contacts, especially at field level, which we had very good in Aleppo during the December evacuation operation. I would really qualify it as very very good coordination," Gaser said. "We need to continue to coordinate. The more regular, the better."

"The ICRC needs, but also welcomes any state which would contribute to its budget in terms of funding, but I came here mainly to discuss humanitarian issues," Gaser said.

The ICRC wants to familiarize itself with the details of a proposed safe zone in Syria, Marian Gaser added.

"We have to take into consideration different aspects, we have to know much more details to say what we think about safe zones," Gaser said.

She stressed the need to protect civilians regardless whether or not they are in safe zones.

"As we don't know the details for the establishment of safe zones in Syria, we cannot today determine that we will contribute or not to safe zones," Gaser said, noting the importance of the idea to be agreed by all parties.