Russia Regrets EU Decision to Extend Sanctions, Response Stays in Place

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Council extended on Monday travel bans and asset freezes against Russian and Ukrainian persons and entities until September.

"The Council of the European Union decision is regrettable… The reciprocal Russian 'stop list' will also continue to operate, but this is not our choice," the ministry said in a statement.