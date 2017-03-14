Russian Investigative Committee Launches Criminal Case Into Shelling of Donbass

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The shelling in March resulted in the destruction of 50 buildings in the cities of Donetsk, Horlivka and in the other populated areas.
"Due to the shelling of the civilian population in Donbass, which occurred on March 3 to 10, another criminal case was launched," Petrenko said.
Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of what was recognized by many people as a coup.
All comments
Show new comments (0)