Russian Investigative Committee Launches Criminal Case Into Shelling of Donbass

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The shelling in March resulted in the destruction of 50 buildings in the cities of Donetsk, Horlivka and in the other populated areas.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Averin Donbass Blockade Organizers Warn Kiev All Russian Coal Supplies May Be Blocked

"Due to the shelling of the civilian population in Donbass, which occurred on March 3 to 10, another criminal case was launched," Petrenko said.

Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of what was recognized by many people as a coup.