UK Lower House Rejects Upper House's Brexit Bill Amendments

LONDON (Sputnik) – One of the amendments would give UK lawmakers a "meaningful vote" on the final Brexit deal.

"The prime minister may not conclude an agreement with the European Union under article 50(2) of the treaty on European Union, on the terms of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, without the approval of both Houses of Parliament," the draft amendment rejected by 331 votes to 286 said.

The other amendment asked the government to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the United Kingdom after Brexit.

"Within three months of exercising the power under section 1(1), ministers of the crown must bring forward proposals to ensure that citizens of another European Union or European Economic Area country and their family members, who are legally resident in the United Kingdom on the day on which this act is passed, continue to be treated in the same way with regards to their EU derived-rights and, in the case of residency, their potential to acquire such rights in the future."

According to The Guardian, Angela Smith, Labour leader in the House of Lords, said that the party would not oppose the bill in the parliament's upper chamber as there was no glimmer of hope that the government would accept the amendments.

On Sunday, UK State Secretary for Exiting the European Union David Davis urged the Conservative parliament members not to vote in favor of the amendments to the Brexit bill.

The UK government plans to start the Brexit process before the end of March. According to the local media reports, it could be done the this week.

The United Kingdom held a referendum last June and decided to leave the European Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March, thus starting the Brexit process.