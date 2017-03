WASHINGTON(Sputnik) — The meeting has been rescheduled to March 17.

"The president spoke to the chancellor of Germany, they agreed due to the current weather that the meeting should be postponed," Spicer stated. "The meeting has been rescheduled to March 17, this Friday."

On January 28, Trump invited Merkel to Washington. He also accepted Merkel's invitation to come in July at G20 summit in Hamburg.

Earlier, Trump said that he has "tremendous amount of respect" to the German chancellor.