"Russia is accused of conducting subversive activity against Britain. We absolutely cannot accept that. In that regard highly relevant are the words of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that Britain has no evidence of Russia’s interference in the UK domestic affairs. And this is true," the press release read.
At the same time, the Russian embassy noted a "brutal propaganda campaign," which had been underway to depict Russia as "a country engaged in undermining Britain."
"Key to all this is that those allegations are not supported by any evidence or facts. And the Foreign Secretary had to admit that," the press release said.
The embassy called on the UK authorities to stop the "anti-Russia campaign" undermining bilateral relations between Moscow and London.
The Russian hacking scandal emerged in the United States, with Washington claiming that Moscow allegedly influenced last year's US presidential elections. Similar unfounded accusations have been made in Germany and France.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted any allegations about Russia's alleged involvement in US election process and said that Russia did not cooperate with US President Donald Trump's staff during the election campaign.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Royalists trying to lift the sagging morale of a lost empire back to its former glory of sabers and stiff upper lip!
ivanwa88
A foolish and desperate attempt to rally the the last remnants of the imperial forces cheered on by the the gentry and the ladies to secure the empire.
Its gone May dumping your affluent on nations that you will need to survive whilst trying to save face is a double travesty and tragedy alike.
You should be sending Bozo the clown over with several cans of different colour boot polish to sparkle the Emperors boots.
Rather than smearing those boots with his dirty behind as May would like.