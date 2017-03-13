© AFP 2017/ OLI SCARFF May Appoints Anti-Subversion Minister Fearing Russia's Meddling in UK Election

LONDON (Sputnik) — The embassy cited media reports, including by The Times newspaper, that UK Prime Minister Theresa May had appointed an anti-subversion minister following concerns that alleged Russian cyberattacks, fake news and money could destabilize democracy. The embassy also referred to media reports on a warning issued by the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) to the UK political parties on the perceived Russian threat of interfering in the next UK elections, scheduled for 2020.

"Russia is accused of conducting subversive activity against Britain. We absolutely cannot accept that. In that regard highly relevant are the words of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that Britain has no evidence of Russia’s interference in the UK domestic affairs. And this is true," the press release read.

At the same time, the Russian embassy noted a "brutal propaganda campaign," which had been underway to depict Russia as "a country engaged in undermining Britain."

"Key to all this is that those allegations are not supported by any evidence or facts. And the Foreign Secretary had to admit that," the press release said.

The embassy called on the UK authorities to stop the "anti-Russia campaign" undermining bilateral relations between Moscow and London.

The Russian hacking scandal emerged in the United States, with Washington claiming that Moscow allegedly influenced last year's US presidential elections. Similar unfounded accusations have been made in Germany and France.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted any allegations about Russia's alleged involvement in US election process and said that Russia did not cooperate with US President Donald Trump's staff during the election campaign.