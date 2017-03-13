Lebanese PM Slams Israel for Threats, Asks Foreign Minister to Inform UNSC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council Resolution 1701 adopted in 2006 calls for the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

"The constant threats that are being expressed by Israeli government officials and in the media against Lebanon's civilians and their legitimate institutions and infrastructure aim at covering up for Israel's persistent violation of UN Security Council Resolution No. 1701, to which Lebanon is committed," Hariri said, as quoted by the LBCI broadcaster.

Hariri reportedly asked Bassil to prepare a letter to the UN Security Council describing Israel's threats and urging the international community to respond.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said last week that Lebanese army was "a subsidiary unit of Hezbollah."

Hezbollah, a paramilitary and political organization supported by Lebanon's Shiite population, was established in the 1980s. It originally wanted to end what it considered Israel's occupation of Lebanon.