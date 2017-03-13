MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry stressed that, during the discussion of the draft, Western countries openly showed that they exercised a "different standard" when it comes to Syria, which does not imply unconditional condemnation of terrorism.

"Unfortunately, the Security Council does not always agree on the Syrian issue. Because of the biased position of a number of its Western members we've failed to reach a consensus on the draft UNSC statement for the press, introduced by Russia and regarding the terrible terrorist attack in Damascus," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russia had to withdraw the draft statement.

"The consequences of such approach could be disastrous," the ministry stated.

The ministry stressed the fact that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack in Damascus was "extremely important."

On Saturday, two blasts occurred near Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus. Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Shaar confirmed that at least 40 people were killed and 120 injured as a result of the attack. The ministry also formed a special investigation commission to probe the attack in Damascus.

On Sunday, Guterres strongly condemned the attacks and called for bringing to justice those responsible for them.

The Tahrir al Sham militant group, which was organized at the initiative of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack.