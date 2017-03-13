Moscow Has No Info on Russian 'Contractors' Who Demined Facility In Libya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On March 10, the Reuters news agency reported citing owner of Russian firm RSB-Group Oleg Krinitsyn that "contractors" had been sent to the east of Libya in 2016 and had been pulled out in February 2017 after their mission to remove mines from an industrial facility near the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi had been completed. Commander of the operational headquarters of the Libyan Air Force Brig. Gen. Mohammed Manfour told Sputnik earlier Monday that Libya had no contracts with Russian private military companies.

"We do not have information on some 'contractors from Russia who demined an industrial facility near the city of Benghazi in eastern Libya'. The source referred to by Reuters (owner of… RSB-Group Oleg Krinitsyn) is unknown to us. The Russian Foreign Ministry has not held consultations on the issue," the ministry said.