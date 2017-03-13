French Lawmakers to Discuss Counterterrorism, EU Future in Moscow - Official

© AFP 2017/ Christian Lutz EU Extends Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis Until September

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The parliamentarians will hold a meeting with Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on March 16, the lawmaker confirmed, adding that the delegates are also expected for talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"During this visit, we plan to discuss the fight against terrorism, the situation in the Middle East, the future of Europe, relations between France and Russia and a new world order after the US elections," Mariani, the former French transport minister, said, after Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian lower house of parliament's international affairs committee, announced the upcoming visit of the French parliamentary delegation.

A majority of the delegates are members of the French National Assembly and the Senate with the center-right party The Republicans (LR). Aside from Mariani, the delegation includes nine other members, namely Rene Danesi, Nicolas Dhuicq, Eric Dolige, Jacques Lamblin, Aalain Marsaud, Philippe Armand Martin, Yves Pozzo Di Borgo, Jean-Luc Reitzer and Michel Voisin.