Turkish, Russian, US Top Military Commanders May Hold New Meeting in Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, Turkish Chief of the General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford held a meeting in Antalya, Turkey on March 7 to discuss the security situation and anti-terror efforts in Syria and Iraq.

The participants stressed the importance of additional measures to ensure operational de-confliction of military operations in Syria.

"In my opinion, it is too early to say whether it would be a permanent format or it was a single meeting. But I cannot rule out the possibility of such a meeting in the future, if necessary," Dirioz said.