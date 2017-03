WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The operation to recapture Mosul, the key stronghold of Daesh in Iraq, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas.

"Reviewed Mosul campaign, praised Peshmerga performance, and offered condolences for losses, in Erbil meeting today with President Barzani," McGurk said in a Twitter message.