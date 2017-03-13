EU Extends Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis Until September

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In 2014, Washington and Brussels imposed a series of sanctions on Russia claiming that Moscow was involved in the internal crisis in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.

Since then, they have been repeatedly prolonged.

"On 13 March 2017, the Council prolonged the restrictive measures over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 September 2017. The measures consist of asset freezes and a travel bans," the statement read.