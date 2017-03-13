WARSAW (Sputnik) – On Sunday, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told Polish media that she would cooperate with Poland on leaving the European Union.

"Various speculations that we want to pull Poland out of the European Union are false, nothing more than manipulations. Everybody who says that just lies, manipulates, misleads the public opinion," Kaczynski said at a press briefing.

He pointed out that the PiS had no contacts with the French far-right National Front headed by Le Pen and that he had never met with the French presidential candidate.

Following Le Pen's statement, the main Polish opposition party Civil Platform summoned Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski to take part in the session of the parliament’s commission on international affairs demanding a report whether there was a plan for Poland's exit from the European Union.