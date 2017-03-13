Register
15:54 GMT +313 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A picture taken on a boat of Libyan naval forces during a patrol shows a view of buildings, including abandoned Omar Khayyam hotel, in the port district in Libya's second city Benghazi on November 20, 2016

    Reason Behind Pentagon's Concerns Over Increasing Russian Influence in N Africa

    © AFP 2017/ Abdullah DOMA
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 17840

    The Pentagon’s concerns over Russia’s increasing contacts with Libyan politicians and military officials stem from the fact that the United States is losing control over the situation in North Africa, according to military expert and journalist Igor Korotchenko.

    Earlier, Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, head of US Africa Command, expressed concern about contacts between Russian and Libyan politicians and military officials.

    Moscow sights
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russia's Position in the Med Prompts One More Arab Country to Seek Moscow's Help
    "It is very concerning. […] Russia is trying to exert influence on the ultimate decision of who becomes, and what entity becomes, in charge of the government inside Libya," Walhdauser said during a Senate hearing.

    The reasons behind such statements by the Pentagon is the fact that Washington is losing control over the current military and political processes in North Africa and in the Middle East, Igor Korotchenko, a Russian military expert and editor of "National Defense" magazine, told Sputnik.

    According to the expert, the statement was "biased" because Russia endorses the responsible forces in Libya, in order to establish order and end hostilities between various armed groups controlling different parts of the country.

    "First of all, contacts between the Russian and Libyan militaries are aimed at initiating broad dialogue on security and contributing to stabilization in the region. This would be helpful not only for the region, but also for southern Europe, taking into account the scope of the ongoing refugee crisis," Korotchenko said.

    Libyans celebrate the sixth anniversary of the Libyan revolution, in Benghazi, Libya February 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    Russia About to Mend What West Left Broken in Libya
    After in 2011 Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was toppled and killed, the country has been plunged in a deep crisis. The country is currently ruled by two governments, by a nation-wide elected parliament in Tobruk, in eastern Libya, and by the General National Congress in Tripoli. At the same time, some parts of the country are not controlled by the government as they are seized by armed groups, including Daesh.

    Backed by the UN, a government of national accord led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj was established. However, it was not supported by the parliament in Tobruk.

    The Libyan National Army is not under command of the UN-backed government in Tripoli. Gen. Haftar is supported by the Tobruk-based government.

    In recent years, Moscow has been building ties with Libyan National Army commander General Khalifa Haftar controlling the east part of the country.
    Earlier this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it is ready to work closely with all parties in Libya in search of mutually acceptable solutions toward ensuring sustainable development and a resolution of the crisis in the country.

    According to Lev Dengov, the head of a contact group on intra-Libyan settlement comprising officials from the Russian Parliament and the Foreign Ministry, all major forces involved in the power struggle in Libya have been interested in winning Russia’s support due to Moscow’s rising influence in the Middle East and the Mediterranean.

    "Libya needs support at the moment. In particular from Russia since everyone understands that Russia has improved its stance in the Mediterranean. Following the Syrian scenario everyone understands that Russia has strengthened its geopolitical positions and is the key dialogue partner on the matter," he told Radio Sputnik.

    Commenting on the ongoing crisis in Libya, Korotchenko underscored that the situation is a result of the "reckless policy" by the US and NATO.

    "At the time, they used a UN resolution on no-fly zones in Libya for its extended interpretation and for a military aggression against the Libyan government led by Gaddafi. As a result, there is chaos and loss of control," Korotchenko said.

    He continued: "Russia is ready for contacts with the Libyan military in order to strengthen those forces in Libya that want to take the responsibility for the country’s future."

    Related:

    Daesh Attempting Regrouping in Libya - US African Command Head
    Libyan Parliamentarian Blames UK, Italy for Attacks on Oil Fields in the East
    Eastern Libyan Parliament Votes to Withdraw From Political Settlement Deal
    Oil Production Activities in Libya Increased Over Past 6 Months
    Tags:
    United States, Russia, North Africa, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok