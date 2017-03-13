Trump Planning to Host Chinese Counterpart Xi in Florida in April

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Axios portal, the event is likely to take place on April 6-7.

On February 10, Trump held his first telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, saying that Washington plans to stick to the "One China" policy.

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts Trump Holds First Call With Xi Jinping, Agrees to Stick to One China Policy

Trump has criticized China for its "unfair" trade practices and has threatened to impose a high blanket tariff on Chinese goods. However, in January, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that China wanted to promote "stable and healthy" trade relations with Trump’s administration.

Trump also said in a January interview with The Wall Street Journal that the "One China" policy on Taiwan was up for negotiations and he was not fully committed to it. The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and sticks officially to the "One China" position, but has kept informal relations with the island after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.