© AFP 2017/ Jewel Samad US Democrats Eye Pulling Out of Russia Investigation as Doubts Mount

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, US Senator John McCain told the CNN broadcaster that further details about the cooperation between Trump and Moscow during the last year's US elections would be still emerging.

"Definitely tired, we consider it absurd… What can we do? We know McCain well and for a long time. Let's say, he is known as a politician who, mildly speaking, is not an admirer of Russia and is rather prejudiced against out country," Peskov said.

Moscow has repeatedly refuted any allegations about Russia's involvement in the US election process and Russia's cooperation with Trump's staff during the election campaign. Trump has also said there is no evidence to suggest that the election results were swayed.