Syrian Armed Opposition to Skip Upcoming Astana Talks - Representative

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Syrian armed opposition will not attend the upcoming talks in Astana on Syria on March 14-15, the opposition's delegation representative, Osama Abu Zeid, told Sputnik.

"Our yesterday’s statement was very clear, the armed groups do not intend to take part in Astana-3 as promises on ceasefire are not being met," Abu Zeid said.

The third round of intra-Syrian talks in Astana is taking place on March 14-15, with the consultations to be held on the first day and the plenary session to take place on Wednesday.

The previous round of Astana talks took place on February 15-16, with the participants agreeing to set up a ceasefire monitoring group, encompassing Iran, Russia and Turkey, that would report to the United Nations.