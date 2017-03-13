Moscow Condemns Terrorist Attack in Damascus Aimed to Undermine Ceasefire

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Responsible for Terror Attacks in Damascus Must Be Held Accountable - UN Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Saturday, two blasts occurred near Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus. Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Shaar confirmed that at least 40 people were killed and 120 injured as a result of the attack.

The ministry also formed a special investigation commission to probe the attack in Damascus.

"Moscow decisively condemns another barbaric campaign of terrorists… The implementation of terrorists’ intentions to derail the efforts of the international community in Astana and Geneva to ensure the stable ceasefire in Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

The Tahrir al Sham militant group, which was organized at the initiative of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group (formerly known as al-Nusra Front), is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30 is backed by Russia and Turkey; it has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.