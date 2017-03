MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held phone talks to discuss preparations for Syrian reconciliation talks in Kazakhstan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"The ministers discussed preparations for the third international meeting on Syria in Astana and the implementation of agreements related to upholding the ceasefire and establish an effective intra-Syrian negotiation process," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The Astana talks are scheduled to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.