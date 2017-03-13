Register
14:23 GMT +313 March 2017
    President Vladimir Putin's working visit to Krasnoyarsk

    Kremlin Welcomes Ability to Voice Position in Likely Critical Putin Documentary

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    The Kremlin welcomes the ability to outline its position in a likely critical documentary on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

    Rioters throw rocks and molotov cocktails at riot police in Kiev, January 22, 2014
    © RIA Novosti. Andrei Stenin
    Oliver Stone Urges Trump to Declassify Documents on Origins of Ukraine Crisis
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Peskov also added that the author of the film Farid Zakariya is well known to the Kremlin — he had already met with the Russian leader and was a moderator at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

    "It would be too optimistic to believe that a mass media could break out of that hysterical emotional background that unfortunately prevails in the US with respect to our country," Peskov told reporters. "This film will apparently and has already been done with such a critical bias in line with the further demonization of our country and, possibly, our president."

    The CNN broadcaster premiers its "The Most Powerful Man in the World" special report later in the day.

    "For the sake of justice, one must perhaps positively assess the proposal of the author of the film, especially our old acquaintance Fareed Zakaria," Peskov stressed. "It deserves a positive assessment that they gave the opportunity to participate in this film and at least outline our position."

