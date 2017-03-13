Register
14:23 GMT +313 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister.

    Decision to Impose Sanctions on Russia 'Wrong Policy' - French Candidate Fillon

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 12820

    Europe must admit that imposing sanctions on Russia was a mistake, French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said Monday.

    Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office
    Moscow Not to Initiate Discussion on Easing of Anti-Russia Sanctions by US - Kremlin
    PARIS (Sputnik) — Fillon added that he was in favor of gradually lifting the sanctions, underlining that the Minsk peace agreements regarding Ukrainian settlement were currently being violated by both sides to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

    "Russia deviates, it’s undeniable. But that’s because we initially had wrong policies toward Russia. The sanctions led to the tightening of Russia’s policy," Fillon said in an interview with the Europe 1 radio station, adding that the sanctions needed to be lifted for Russia to change its policy.

    "Europe must play its part and make every party fulfill the conditions of the agreements. But we need to talk to Russia," Fillon stressed.

    Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated because of disagreements over the crisis in Ukraine. After a referendum in Crimea, which led to the peninsula’s reunification with Russia in 2014, the European Union, alongside the United States, imposed sanctions against Moscow. Western states have also accused the Kremlin of meddling in Ukraine’s internal affairs, with Moscow repeatedly denying the allegations.

    On December 19, 2016, the European Council prolonged the economic sanctions against Russia by six months, until July 31, 2017. Following the move, on January 13, then-US President Barack Obama extended the US anti-Russia sanctions by one year, until March 2018.

    Moscow has repeatedly underlined that tying the issue of sanctions to the Minsk agreements is absurd since Russia is not a party to the Donbas conflict.

    Related:

    Ankara Wields Sanctions Baton as Amsterdam May Cancel Turkish Referendum Rally
    BP, Total, ExxonMobil May Benefit Hugely if Russian Sanctions Lifted
    Austrian Chancellor Sees Anti-Russian Sanctions as Detriment to Europe's Economy
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, Francois Fillon, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok