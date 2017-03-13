Register
14:23 GMT +313 March 2017
    President Vladimir Putin takes part in Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council meeting

    Turkey-Russia Relations 'Returned to Pre-Crisis Level' - Turkish Ambassador

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Politics
    Turkey and Russia have not only returned to the pre-crisis level of bilateral relations but managed to establish new goals in development of the contacts, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Huseyin Dirioz said on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow on March 10.

    "I believe, the main thing is that we have left the concept of ‘normalizing’ our relations in the past, and not only have our relations returned to the pre-crisis level, but we have established specific goals to develop them [the relations]," Dirioz said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

    Continued efforts on the parts of both Russia and Turkey are required in order to lift the trade embargo imposed by Moscow against Ankara, he said.

    "The restrictions on import of fruits and vegetables were lifted, but those measures are not enough. We need to work more to lift the remaining restrictions."

    In particular, the parties need to address the issue of Russia’s abolition of worker visas for Turkish citizens, the minister stated, adding that Ankara "looks to the future with hope".

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) ahead of their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, on March 10, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Sergei ILNITSKY / POOL
    Putin: Russia, Turkey Will Restore Ties and Reach New Level of Relations
    Erdogan visited Moscow for the Russia-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council (HLCC), co-chaired by him and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Friday. The sides signed a number of documents, including a 2017–2020 mid-term trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation program, several memorandums of understanding and an agreement to set up a joint investment fund.

    The previous HLCC meeting took place in December 2014, but was followed by a deterioration of relations after the November 2015 downing of a military Russian aircraft by the Turkish Air Force over Syria. In June, tensions began to thaw since the Turkish president apologized in a letter to the Russian president for the incident and offered his condolences to the family of the killed Russian pilot.

    On January 1, 2016, Moscow imposed a number of restrictive measures, including a ban on food and flower imports, on Ankara in response to the incident. In October 2016, the Russian embargo on Turkish fresh and dried fruits was lifted, but the imports of tomatoes, apples, strawberries, zucchinis, pumpkins and most poultry products are still banned.

    Tags:
    Huseyin Lazip Dirioz, Turkey, Russia
