Japan, Saudi Leaders Agree to Establish Special Economic Zone

Kyodo news agency reported that the agreement was aimed at diversifying the economy of Saudi Arabia by reducing the country's dependence on oil. The cooperation projects envisage the participation of both state and private companies of the two countries. Japan is ready to provide Saudi Arabia with assistance in the development of infrastructure, medicine, tourism, as well as in the field of renewable energy.
On Sunday, King Salman has arrived in Japan, paying an official visit to the country as part of his Asia tour.
According to the World Bank, in 2015, Japan was forth in the list of Saudi import partners, while Saudi Arabia remains Japan's top oil supplier, covering 33.5 percent of Japan's total oil imports.
All comments
Show new comments (0)